Francis Intersection in North Platte opens as construction on the ‘ones’ continues

NDOT makes progress on North Platte construction as the Francis Street intersection opens.
NDOT makes progress on North Platte construction as the Francis Street intersection opens.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Francis Street intersection is now open in North Platte, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

In a press release Thursday, NDOT added that William Avenue would be closing west of Jeffers Street in North Platte as well and construction along the ‘ones’ in North Platte continues.

Motorists are advised to utilize alternate routes during the closure. The closure is expected to be in place for approximately two weeks. Paulsen, Inc. of Cozad is the contractor for this project.

The closure is for the construction of new concrete pavement at the William Avenue intersection. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

