Morales announces five additions to NU swimming and diving program

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Head Coach Pablo Morales announced five additions to NU’s swimming and diving program on Friday, Nov. 10.

The five-member class features the No. 1 recruit in South Dakota, a Nebraska swimming and diving legacy from Arkansas, a Nevada state champion, a strong distance swimmer out of Virginia and a talented backstroker from Canada.

“I couldn’t be happier with our class of 2024 commitments that became official today,” Morales said. “With their commitment to excellence in the pool as well as the classroom, they will both add to and flourish in the team culture here at Nebraska. They still have some great school work and swimming left to do before they arrive here next fall, but we can’t wait to start guiding their Husker careers.”

Jenna Gogel hails from Bentonville, Ark., where she helped Bentonville West to a runner-up conference finish and a runner-up finish at the Arkansas State Meet. Individually, Gogel captured second in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke at state. She added an 100 breaststroke conference victory and a second-place finish in the 200 IM to her 2022-23 accolades. A Northwest Arkansas Aquatics swimmer, Gogel was named the 2022-23 Swimmer of the Year, selected to the Scholastic All-America Team and a US Open Qualifier in the 100 breaststroke. Gogel is considered the No. 3 recruit from Arkansas. Her mom, BriAnna (Wilkins) Gogel, swam at Nebraska and graduated in 1997.

“I chose Nebraska because of the incredible academic support for student athletes,” Gogel said. “The team and their team culture was beyond amazing and I felt like I fit right in. I believe Coach Pablo (Morales) and Coach Pat (Rowan) will take me to the next level in my swimming career.”

Katy Zboinski comes to Lincoln from Sparks, Nev., where she attends Spanish Springs High School. She has broken the 100 breaststroke school record the past two seasons and was the 2023 NIAA 3A 5A State Champion and the NIAA 3A 5A Northern Region Champion in the 100 breaststroke. Currently the seventh-ranked recruit out of Nevada, she competed at the USA Swimming Futures Championship in Sacramento, Calif. over the summer, placing ninth in the 200 breaststroke and 25th in the 100 breaststroke in personal-best long-course times.

“I chose Nebraska because they truly care about their athletes and I will get an excellent education and join an amazing swim program,” Zboinski said.

As the top-ranked recruit out of South Dakota, Jazmyn Lunn has a decorated career with the Sioux Falls Swim Team, recording two state championships and 87 individual states titles. The freestyle and butterfly specialist also owns nine total state records, including five individual events and four relays. Over the summer, Lunn competed at the USA Swimming Futures Championship in Fargo, N.D., placing second in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 200 butterfly.

“I chose Nebraska because the culture is incredible, and they make sure all of their athletes are taken care of in and out of the pool,” Lunn said.

Marissa Laurin, a senior at St. Joseph Catholic, brings talent to Nebraska’s backstroke group. From Grand Prairie, Alberta, Canada, she swam for the Grande Prairie Piranhas and was honored as the Swimmer of the Year and the Most Improved Swimmer. Lauren earned bronze in the 200 backstroke at the Canada Summer Games and placed inside the top-10 in Canada in her age group in multiple events. Her club team placed third in medium sized teams in provincial championships.

“I chose Nebraska because I know Pablo (Morales) and Patrick (Rowan) are great coaches and will help me improve in my sport and have created a positive team atmosphere that I am excited to be a part of,” Lauren. “The academic and athletic support has far surpassed what I was looking for in a school and made the decision a lot easier.

An addition to Nebraska’s distance corps, Riley Miklos currently swims for Deep Run High School and Nova of Virginia Aquatics. In the 2023 season, Miklos was a state finalist in the 200 and 500 freestyle. Additionally, she was a short-course state finalist for her club team in the 200, 500 and 1000 freestyle along with the 200 butterfly. At the NCSA Summer Championships, Miklos finished 14th in the 800 freestyle, 19th in the 400 freestyle and 23rd in the 400 IM.

“I chose Nebraska because I felt the environment, coaches, and teammates would enable me to be the best swimmer and student I could be,” Miklos said.

