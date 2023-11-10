NDOT urges Husker fans to keep your distance while driving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) wants to remind Husker fans to prioritize safety on the road and that tailgating belongs in parking lots, not in lanes.

NDOT said tailgating can result in rear-end collisions and other incidents, especially on high-traffic routes. Below are some key guidelines for a safe game day experience:

Maintain a Safe Following Distance . Drive at a speed and distance that allows for adequate stopping and reaction time between your vehicle and others. This extra space could make all the difference in avoiding accidents.

Buckle Up, Phone Down. At 55 miles per hour, sending or reading a text message takes the equivalent time of driving the entire length of a football field with your eyes closed. Your focus on the road is crucial for your safety and the safety of others.

NDOT also recommends to prepare for potential traffic slowdowns before and after the game. Here are NDOT recommended routes for fans heading to Memorial Stadium:

When coming to the game, drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the west should take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77)) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln. Drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the east should take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown Lincoln.

NDOT recommended routes (NDOT)

When leaving the game, drivers should avoid Exit 409 between Lincoln and Waverly as it may be closed due to safety concerns as heavy interstate traffic builds. This may significantly increase traffic on US-6 and cause slowdowns. Leaving downtown Lincoln immediately after the game can put you in heavy traffic. Spending some extra time in town may allow traffic to ease up and provide a smoother ride home.

NDOT recommended routes (NDOT)

Within Lincoln, there are several active City of Lincoln construction projects. More information can be found at the City of Lincoln’s street closures map.

