Nebraska men’s gymnastics sign two gymnasts

Nebraska men’s gymnastics
Nebraska men’s gymnastics(NU Athletic Communications)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team will add a duo to the team for the 2024 season, announced Head Coach Chuck Chmelka. The gymnasts include Caden Clinton and Nicholas Tarca that will compose the newest class of the 2024 Huskers.

Caden Clinton – Cypress, Texas

Cypress Christian High School

Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Head Coach Tom Meadows

3x U.S. National All-Around, Pommel Horse, Still Rings, Parallel Bars Champion

7x Junior National Team Member

2023 Winter Cup Participant, Louisville, Ky. - 1st-PB; 2nd-SR, HB; 8th-AA (Jr. Div.)

Nicholas Tarca – Knoxville, Tennessee

GymTek Academy, Head Coach Vlad Koloskov

2022 Men’s Development Program National Championships, Mesa, Ariz. - 5th-PH; 7th-PB

2020 Elite Team Cup, Las Vegas, Nev. - 6th-Team

