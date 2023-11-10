North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation starting holiday shopping program

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation is having a unique way to have holiday shoppers buy locally in North Platte.

Businesses have until Nov. 17 to sign up and shoppers have a chance to win $5,000 in a drawing after Dec. 12. Even just stopping into a participating business, customers will receive a blue ticket as well as for every $10 spent.

Vice President of the Chamber Cassie Condon said that it’s a great way for customers and businesses during the holiday season.

“The last four years we have done a passport program while that passport program is really fun it was only a one-day program during shop small Saturdays and so we did a lot of research on how we can retain a lot of our customers to stay in the stores a little longer and get them to spend some money in our stores to retain them as longer customers and to celebrate all of the wonderful stores we have in our community,” Condon said.

The program runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 12.

