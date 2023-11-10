North Platte residents celebrate Veterans Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Several Veterans Day activities are going on in North Platte this Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Jefferson Elementary in North Platte is hosting a Veterans Day Program including a Pancake Feed free for all Veterans. Lincoln County’s longstanding tradition of celebrating Veterans Day and the Marine Corps Birthday will continue with a new destination, Brothers Tavern in Downtown North Platte beginning at 7 Friday.

The annual Veterans Day parade in North Platte’s historic Canteen District begins at 11 a.m., on Saturday. The American Legion in North Platte will be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony beginning at 1 p.m.

The Hershey American Legion will be hosting a Veterans Day program Saturday evening beginning at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. and a program at 7 p.m. The Sutherland Legion Auxiliary is hosting a Soup and Supper and Raffle from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

To find additional activities in the region head over to Visit North Platte’s website. Learn more about the history of Veterans Day here

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.