North Platte residents celebrate Veterans Day

(MGN)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Several Veterans Day activities are going on in North Platte this Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Jefferson Elementary in North Platte is hosting a Veterans Day Program including a Pancake Feed free for all Veterans. Lincoln County’s longstanding tradition of celebrating Veterans Day and the Marine Corps Birthday will continue with a new destination, Brothers Tavern in Downtown North Platte beginning at 7 Friday.

The annual Veterans Day parade in North Platte’s historic Canteen District begins at 11 a.m., on Saturday. The American Legion in North Platte will be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony beginning at 1 p.m.

The Hershey American Legion will be hosting a Veterans Day program Saturday evening beginning at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. and a program at 7 p.m. The Sutherland Legion Auxiliary is hosting a Soup and Supper and Raffle from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

To find additional activities in the region head over to Visit North Platte’s website. Learn more about the history of Veterans Day here

