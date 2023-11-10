One Classroom At A Time: Ms. Bruck and Reading Across America

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s One Classroom At A Time recognized Nicole Bruck at Lake Elementary.

Bruck is one of two media specialists in the North Platte Public Schools district and has been working on making the first of week March more impactful for students.

“We celebrate Read Across America Week every March and I think its important to bring an author to town to show kids what authors and illustrators actually do. That is what we are looking forward to so this particular author, his name is Bruce Arant and he is from Nebraska which I think is even more important because kids don’t typically know that authors are real people and on top of that from Nebraska. I really think he can show kids some neat things and inspire them to be authors themselves,” Bruck said.

With all the different types of technology, Bruck believes that young students physically picking up a book is so important for them.

“Well reading is the most important thing in school and we try to encourage it constantly. They don’t know that authors are real people, they don’t know what authors do every day or illustrators in that manner so to have a real-life breathing author is something that is going to be exciting for the kids,” Bruck said.

