Seasonable and mainly sunny conditions during the Veterans Day weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During this Veterans Day weekend, conditions will be filled with beautiful skies and mainly seasonable temperatures.

High pressure is continuing to bring in cool and dry air across the region, and this will resume during the Veterans Day weekend. Highs will climb up into the mid to upper 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s Friday into Sunday. Plenty of sunshine will be occurring during this special weekend, which is good timing for any celebrations or festivities that are taking place.

A victorious Veterans Day weekend in store for the area (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the early to mid portions of next week, conditions will warm up some, with quiet conditions remaining. This is due to our high pressure moving eastward, and this will bring in milder air from the southern portions of the country. Highs will increase into the 60s, which is warmer than normal for this time of year.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.