EXCLUSIVE: Former Arizona politician responds from home after River’s Edge Park sexual assault suspect arrested

Former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally from Arizona gives her details on an incident in which she alleges sexual assault occurred in Council Bluffs on Wednesday.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Martha McSally is back home in Arizona. The former U.S. Senator and combat pilot will forever remember her trip to Omaha this week.

She came for a speaking engagement and left practicing what she preaches -- to not live in fear.

Mid-morning Wednesday, she went for a jog, and after crossing the pedestrian bridge into River’s Edge Park in Council Bluffs, she says 25-year-old Dominic Henton attacked her.

McSally fought back -- and he ran. Her description and surveillance video helped lead to Henton’s arrest.

“I’m so thankful for law enforcement in Council Bluffs and Omaha and their herculean efforts from detectives who did amazing work in the last few days in tracking this guy down. In many cases and situations like this, the perpetrators get away -- which is the reason I went after him so I could keep him in my sight until police arrived.”

Henton is currently in Douglas County Jail awaiting extradition to Council Bluffs to face several charges.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahi Dumisani
Man arrested after striking victim in throat with machete, North Platte Police say
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
Late last month, the community of Broken Bow discovered that they would soon be without a...
Business climate remains strong in Broken Bow despite to closure of one popular restaurant chain
Olivia Mauch and Skyler Pierce
Huskers sign Olivia Mauch and Skyler Pierce
Very few farmers who have over seven decades of experience bringing in crops, and 92-year-old...
Comstock farmer finishes his 72nd harvest

Latest News

Surge of book removal requests turning Nebraska libraries into cultural battlegrounds
A Clark County, Mo., man will go to prison for 80 years for recording his rape of a young girl...
Nehawka farmer ordered to pay $500,000, spend 30 days in jail for overstating assets
A group of advocates for veterans and veterans housing discuss local models for helping...
Revising tax credit could help homeless veterans, advocates tell two members of Congress
Kiewit Luminarium, a new Nebraska tourist attraction on Omaha’s Rivefront.
Nebraska Tourism hopes a 40% increase in spending authority awakens ‘sleeping giant’