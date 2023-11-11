Huskers dominate Camels behind four technical falls

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - The No. 9 Nebraska wrestling team routed the Campbell Camels, 37-4, in front of a crows of 2,527 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday night.

The matchup began at 184 pounds, where No. 9 Lenny Pinto started off strong for the Huskers, recording a takedown in the first period to make the score 3-1. In the second period, Caleb Hopkins notched a takedown of his own to take a 5-3 lead. Pinto continued to trail by two but with less than 10 seconds left in the bout, Pinto grabbed another takedown to claim the victory, 6-5.

At 197, No. 7 Silas Allred faced off against Levi Hopkins. Allred got off to a fast start in the opening period, posting two takedowns and an escape to take a 7-4 lead. In the second period, the Husker sophomore recorded another takedown and an escape to go into the final period with an 11-5 advantage. The two fought evenly in the third period and Allred grabbed the 11-6 victory.

In the heavyweight division, Campbell’s No. 15-ranked Taye Ghadiali took control over NU’s Harley Andrews in the second and third periods after Andrews scored the first takedown of the match. Ghadiali grasped the Camels’ first victory of the night with a 24-12 major decision.

No. 13 Caleb Smith got the Big Red back on track at 125. He notched a takedown in the first period to take a 3-1 lead over the Camels’ Zander Phaturos. The two fought evenly in the second period and the score remained 3-1. Smith tallied a takedown and an escape in the third period and used a riding time advantage to nab the 8-2 decision.

At 133, No. 31 Jake Van Dee continued the Husker momentum with a 10-2 victory over Logan Hile. The Nebraska redshirt freshman recorded two takedowns in the first period to grab a 6-1 edge. He notched an escape in the second period to increase the lead to 7-1. Van Dee used a reversal and riding time edge to claim the major decision, 13-4.

Following the intermission, No. 4 Brock Hardy got out to fast start over Campbell’s Caleb Rivera. Hardy utilized two takedowns and a four-point nearfall to claim the 10-1 advantage in the first period. Hardy notched three more takedowns in the second period to seize the 20-4 technical fall with 24 seconds left in the second period and put the Big Red ahead,18-4.

At 149, top-ranked Ridge Lovett kept it going for Nebraska with a 18-2 win over Justin Rivera. The NU redshirt junior took a 3-0 advantage in the opening period. He notched a four-point nearfall, three takedowns and an escape in the second period to grow the lead to 18-2 and claim the tech fall.

No. 3 Peyton Robb grabbed a tech fall win over Chris Earnest with 1:10 left in the second period. Robb grabbed a takedown, two-point nearfall and four-point nearfall in the first period for a 9-0 advantage and continued his momentum to lead to the shutout victory.

At 165, No. 14 Antrell Taylor grabbed a quick 8-0 advantage over Dom Baker behind two takedowns and a two-point nearfall. Taylor notched three more takedowns in the first period to nab a 17-5 lead. The two fought evenly in the second period and the score remained 17-5. Both Taylor and Baker recorded a takedown in the third period and Taylor got the 22-10 major decision.

To close out the dual, Adam Thebeau faced off against Campbell’s Brant Cracraft. Thebeau struck first with a takedown in the first period and added a two-point nearfall to capture a 5-0 edge. He added two takedowns, a two-point nearfall and escape in the second period to extend the lead to 14-1. In the third period, Thebeau recorded another takedown to lead to the 17-1 tech fall win.

NU (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Navy Classic in Annapolis, Md.

like 1

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.