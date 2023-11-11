Huskers host Maryland on Veterans Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska returns to Memorial Stadium for the first of two November home games, taking on Maryland on Saturday. Kickoff between the Huskers and Terrapins is set for shortly after 11 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. The game can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network, the official Huskers App and Huskers.com. Saturday’s game will also be Nebraska’s Military Appreciation and Veterans Day Salute game.

Nebraska enters the game with a 5-4 record and a 3-3 Big Ten Conference mark. The Huskers are coming off a 20-17 setback at Michigan State last Saturday. The Huskers were tied 10-10 at halftime, but 10 Michigan State points in an eight-minute span in the middle of the second half spelled the difference. The loss kept Nebraska in search of a sixth victory to gain bowl eligibility in the 2023 season.

Nebraska plays two of its three remaining games at home. The Huskers are 4-1 at Memorial Stadium this season and are looking for a fifth home victory for the first time since winning all seven home games in the 2016 campaign.

Maryland comes to Lincoln with a 5-4 record, including a 2-4 mark in Big Ten Conference play. The Terps opened the year with five straight victories, but have dropped their past four games, including a pair of losses to opponents ranked in the top 10.

Coach Mike Locksley’s team is headlined by one of the Big Ten’s most explosive offenses, as Maryland ranks third in the conference in total offense at nearly 400 yards per game. Maryland ranks second in the Big Ten in passing offense at 280.8 yards per game. Defensively, the Terps are stout against the run, allowing just 114.7 yards per game on the ground.

