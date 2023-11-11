Jefferson Elementary hosts Veterans Day Event

Friday evening dozens gathered at Jefferson Elementary in North Platte for a unique Veterans Day celebration thrown by school staff and students.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A program honoring Veterans was conducted by students and staff along with a free will pancake feed with donations benefiting Veterans in need. With the North Platte Buffalo Bill Kiwanis on hand to cook up pancakes.

Event organizers say the event aims to honor Veterans in the community after educators spend the week teaching elementary students about Veterans and Veterans Day.

“We’ve been talking to our kids all week about Veterans Day and the importance of our veterans and they’ve been working on all the artwork to decorate our gym the students are excited for the event,” said Megan Burke with Jefferson Elementary, one of the Veterans Day event organizers.

