Marine Corps birthday celebration held in downtown North Platte

By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For decades marines, veterans, and patriots alike gathered in Lincoln County to celebrate the Marine Corp’s birthday with Marine Kevin Kennedy II hosting the event. on Friday, the tradition continues to honor Kennedy, marines, and veterans alike at Brothers Tavern in Downtown North Platte’s Canteen District.

The event was organized by Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns, a marine.

“But that indomitable spirit of honor, courage, and commitment lives true,” Bruns said. “I’m proud to see where the Marine Corps is headed and ensure we have the right leaders in place to ensure our traditions and everything that is to be a Marine continues on well into the future. And for that, our Country is in a good spot. Traditionally, regardless of location to observe our Marine Corps by sharing a cake on our birthday of Nov. 10.”

