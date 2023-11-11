Maryland defeats Nebraska, 13-10

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - The Maryland Terrapins defeated the Nebraska football team at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, 13-10.

Maryland picked up its first win over Nebraska, as the Huskers fell to 2-1 all-time against the Terrapins.

Nebraska held Maryland to 13 points, marking the fifth straight game the Huskers have allowed 20 or fewer points. This is the first time Nebraska has held five straight opponents to 20 or fewer points since the final eight games of the 2009 season.

Nebraska did not allow a rushing touchdown for the fifth consecutive game. This is the first time Nebraska has not allowed a rushing touchdown in five consecutive games since a six-game stretch during the 1996 season.

Linebacker Javin Wright intercepted a third-quarter Maryland pass to set up a Husker field goal. It was the second interception of his career, including a pick earlier this season against Northern Illinois. Wright also forced a fourth-quarter fumble to stop a Maryland scoring threat.

Wright had eight tackles in the game, bettering his career high of seven tackles earlier this season against Michigan.

Safety Omar Brown forced and recovered a fumble in the third quarter to set up a Nebraska touchdown. It was Brown’s second forced fumble of the season and his NU career, and his first fumble recovery as a Husker. Brown added two pass breakups and six tackles in the game.

Running back Emmett Johnson rushed 17 times for 84 yards, marking his fourth consecutive game with at least 50 yards on the ground. Johnson set career highs in both carries and yards.

Fullback Janiran Bonner scored on a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter, marking his first career touchdown.

Right tackle Bryce Benhart made his 39th career start at right tackle in Saturday’s game, tying Dan Vili Waldrop for the most starts by a Husker at right tackle. The 39 career starts are also tied for the second-most ever by any Husker offensive lineman (Jeremiah Sirles, 41).

Rover Isaac Gifford had seven tackles and 0.5 TFLs, marking his fifth straight game with a tackle for loss. He is the first Husker with a TFL in five straight games since JoJo Domann in 2021.

Ty Robinson set career highs in tackles (7), tackles for loss (1.5) and pass breakups (2) while adding a fumble recovery.

Jimari Butler tied his career highs with 1.5 TFLs and one pass breakup.

Nick Henrich had five tackles in the game to give him 200 career tackles. He is the 42nd Husker with 200 career tackles.

Billy Kemp IV caught two passes for 30 yards. He eclipsed 2,000 career receiving yards in Saturday’s game, including his time at Virginia.

Nebraska did not commit a penalty in the first half, extending its streak to six quarters without a penalty (0-0 vs. Michigan State). NU finished the game with one penalty for 5 yards.

Saturday’s game captains were WR Billy Kemp, OT Bryce Benhart, P Brian Buschini, LB Mikai Gbayor.

