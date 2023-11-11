Multiple people shot on Alabama interstate, police say

Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say they are on the scene of multiple people shot on southbound Interstate 59 at the 20th Street Ensley exit.

Birmingham Fire Rescue Service say two men have been taken to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital with gunshot wounds.

At this time, the condition of the men is unknown.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahi Dumisani
Man arrested after striking victim in throat with machete, North Platte Police say
Olivia Mauch and Skyler Pierce
Huskers sign Olivia Mauch and Skyler Pierce
Gary Williams, 63, is convicted of motor vehicle homicide.
St. Paul man convicted of two deaths in fatal car crash
The largest waterfowl in North America, trumpeter swans are colored white with a black bill and...
3 trumpeter swans killed in northwest Nebraska
A measure depicting the potential North Platte Recreation Center after its updates complete.
North Platte moves forward with Rec Center and Cody Pool upgrades, plans for new skate park

Latest News

KNOP 7 Day
Abnormally warm weekend and first half of the work week before seasonable temperatures return
FILE -- Select cantaloupes are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Cantaloupes sold in multiple US states recalled over salmonella contamination concerns
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
SAG-AFTRA signage is seen on the side of the offices in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023....
Hollywood actors union board votes to approve the deal with studios that ended the strike