Sandhills-Thedford storm back to beat South Loup and advance to state title

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The eight-seed Sandhills-Thedford Knights hosted the four-seed South Loup Bobcats in the state football playoff semi-finals on Friday night.

The Bobcats jumped out to an early 12-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Knights finished strong though, scoring 27 unanswered to come back and win against South Loup, 33-18.

Sandhills-Thedford advance to the state title game against the two-seed Wynot Blue Devils.

The game will be played at Memorial Stadium on November 20th at 2:45 p.m.

