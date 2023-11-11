Sandhills-Thedford storm back to beat South Loup and advance to state title

Knights defeat Bobcats to advance to the Class D2 state title game
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The eight-seed Sandhills-Thedford Knights hosted the four-seed South Loup Bobcats in the state football playoff semi-finals on Friday night.

The Bobcats jumped out to an early 12-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Knights finished strong though, scoring 27 unanswered to come back and win against South Loup, 33-18.

Sandhills-Thedford advance to the state title game against the two-seed Wynot Blue Devils.

The game will be played at Memorial Stadium on November 20th at 2:45 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahi Dumisani
Man arrested after striking victim in throat with machete, North Platte Police say
Olivia Mauch and Skyler Pierce
Huskers sign Olivia Mauch and Skyler Pierce
Gary Williams, 63, is convicted of motor vehicle homicide.
St. Paul man convicted of two deaths in fatal car crash
The largest waterfowl in North America, trumpeter swans are colored white with a black bill and...
3 trumpeter swans killed in northwest Nebraska
A measure depicting the potential North Platte Recreation Center after its updates complete.
North Platte moves forward with Rec Center and Cody Pool upgrades, plans for new skate park

Latest News

The Summer-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs are heading to Kearney for the class D6 championship after...
Summer-Eddyville-Miller advances to state championship after defeating Wilcox-Hildreth
Huskers host Maryland on Veterans Day
Nebraska used a decisive 19-2 second-half surge to build a 21-point lead on its way to a 71-52...
Huskers Run Past Cowgirls in Laramie
Soccer vs SDSU NCAA First Round
Waite, Weber Power Huskers Past SDSU in NCAA First Round