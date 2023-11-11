Summer-Eddyville-Miller advances to state championship after defeating Wilcox-Hildreth

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Summer-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs are heading to Kearney for the class D6 championship after a win over the Falcons of Wilcox-Hedreth on Friday.

This was the second meeting between the two teams with their last meeting coming on Sept. 22. The Mustangs squeezed out a win on the road 28-22 before finishing the regular season undefeated.

Things were a little different the second time around as SEM got on the board first thanks to a long touchdown reception by senior Jace Rosentreader.

The Mustangs were red hot in the second quarter as junior running back Maddox Jones would have a pair of touchdowns giving SEM a 22-0 lead going into halftime.

it was all Mustangs in the second half as SEM trounced Wilcox-Hildreth 44-14 to advance to the class D6 state championship game. The Class D6 championship will kick off under the lights at the University of Nebraska-Kearney’s Cope Stadium on Friday, Nov 17. at 7 p.m.

