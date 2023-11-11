Summer-Eddyville-Miller advances to state championship after defeating Wilcox-Hildreth

SEM junior running back Maddox Jones sprints into the end zone just before halftime of the...
SEM junior running back Maddox Jones sprints into the end zone just before halftime of the Mustangs 44-14 victory.(Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Summer-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs are heading to Kearney for the class D6 championship after a win over the Falcons of Wilcox-Hedreth on Friday.

This was the second meeting between the two teams with their last meeting coming on Sept. 22. The Mustangs squeezed out a win on the road 28-22 before finishing the regular season undefeated.

Things were a little different the second time around as SEM got on the board first thanks to a long touchdown reception by senior Jace Rosentreader.

The Mustangs were red hot in the second quarter as junior running back Maddox Jones would have a pair of touchdowns giving SEM a 22-0 lead going into halftime.

it was all Mustangs in the second half as SEM trounced Wilcox-Hildreth 44-14 to advance to the class D6 state championship game. The Class D6 championship will kick off under the lights at the University of Nebraska-Kearney’s Cope Stadium on Friday, Nov 17. at 7 p.m.

