UNK holds mental health first aid class helping community members get certified

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - One in five Americans experience a mental health crisis a year. On Saturday at the University of Nebraska Kearney a class was held to certify people on how to deal with these types of situations.

More than 10 people attended the class and learned about different solutions to specific scenarios and mental disorders. McKenzie Behrendt led the class and said it has a similar process to another familiar training.

“If you have taken a CPR course you are kind of that first response to someone who is in a crisis for that physical condition, and you are providing that help and connecting them with help. That is the same thing here at Mental Health First Aid,” Behrendt said. “We are telling people and helping people develop those skills for how to engage with that person who is needing help.”

The course was open to the public.

One UNK student, Alyssa Kloucek said she wants to continue to be there for people in the best way possible and offer assistance.

“It has been a prevalent part of my life. People come to me and after so many people coming to me I realized I want that training to be able to help them more efficiently,”Kloucek said. “I want to know the steps I am doing; I am doing right, and I am not hesitating and making the wrong move. I want to be confident in getting them the help they need.”

The course doesn’t happen on a scheduled basis, it is something people will need to reach out in order for the course to take place.

“If your community whether that is a church group, whether that is a different organization or if you just have an interest in it, I definitely would reach out to Beacon or reach out to Reagent 3 and you can talk to them about ‘Hey I want to host this group” and we can link you with an instructor.” Behrendt said.

