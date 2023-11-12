Knights end road trip with win over Wolves

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dazjanae Greene and Samantha Riggles each finished the game with double-doubles, as North Platte Community College upended the Wolves of Metropolitan Community College 73-56 on the final day of the HOF Classic.

Greene, who finished the game with 15 points and 14 rebounds recorded her second double-double of the season. Riggles returned to the starting lineup to tally 14 points and 11 rebounds in 23 minutes of action. Reece Halley accounted for 17 points for her third double digit performance of the season, while Nariah Golden (13) and Mariah Gardner (10) rounded out the Knights players in double figures.

In the opening quarter, the Knights matched the Wolves until a late bucket gave North Platte the 16-14 advantage. A 24-point second quarter helped the Knights distance themselves, as they took a 40-26 lead into the halftime break.

The Knights never lost their rhythm in the second half and outscored the Wolves in each of the final two quarters to seal the win.

As a team, the Knights finished the game shooting 33.3 percent (25-75) from the field, but only connected on 4-18 from long range. North Platte forced 23 turnovers, while winning the rebound battle 55-36.

North Platte (4-2) will return home on Wednesday to take on Hastings College JV. Tip from inside the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium is set for 5:30 p.m.

