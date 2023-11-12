Multiple Veterans Day celebrations held across North Platte

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Veterans Day many celebrations to honor those who serve took place across the city of North Platte.

The day started early, 9 a.m., at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial where a celebration was held to honor the veterans of North Platte. The celebration included brick laying, music, prayer, and speeches from officials from North Platte thanking veterans for their service. One of the speakers was North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson, who spoke about his family’s sacrifices in the military.

The yearly Veterans Day Parade was held in downtown North Platte later that morning. The parade had dozens of flats with hundreds lined up along the parade route to solute the veterans marching in the parade.

At 2 p.m. the American Legion post in North Platte marked the day with a short ceremony focused on celebrating veterans for their service. Organizer Joe Wiezorek said that the biggest part of Veterans Day is a reminder to the public that the oath taken to protect the nation by service members never ends.

“We take an oath to the Constitution to serve and protect and that doesn’t stop when we’re done,” Wiezorek said. “So we continue to serve our community and take care of our veterans.”

