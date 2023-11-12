Veterans Day Program held at Hershey American Legion Hall

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Veterans Day Program was held at the Hershey American Legion Hall on Saturday to commemorate Veterans Day.

The ceremony included multiple video presentations as well as speakers and a meal.

The program was held by the local as a way to not only celebrate Veterans Day, but to remind people to thank them everyday for their freedom according to local legion officer Nick Hudson.

“I think a lot of people young and old seem to forget that there are people that have fought and died for what we have and enjoy,” Hudson said.

