Veterans Day Program held at Hershey American Legion Hall

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Veterans Day Program was held at the Hershey American Legion Hall on Saturday to commemorate Veterans Day.

The ceremony included multiple video presentations as well as speakers and a meal.

The program was held by the local as a way to not only celebrate Veterans Day, but to remind people to thank them everyday for their freedom according to local legion officer Nick Hudson.

“I think a lot of people young and old seem to forget that there are people that have fought and died for what we have and enjoy,” Hudson said.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Jahi Dumisani
Man arrested after striking victim in throat with machete, North Platte Police say
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
Olivia Mauch and Skyler Pierce
Huskers sign Olivia Mauch and Skyler Pierce
Late last month, the community of Broken Bow discovered that they would soon be without a...
Business climate remains strong in Broken Bow despite to closure of one popular restaurant chain

Latest News

A Veteran’s Day Soup Supper & Raffle was held in Sutherland to commemorate Veterans Day on...
Veteran’s Day Soup Supper & Raffle held in Sutherland
21 Gun Solute held at North Platte Legion outpost's Veterans Day celebration
Multiple Veterans Day celebrations held across North Platte
KNOP 7 Day
Abnormally warm weekend and first half of the work week before seasonable temperatures return
Surge of book removal requests turning Nebraska libraries into cultural battlegrounds