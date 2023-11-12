Veteran’s Day Soup Supper & Raffle held in Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Veteran’s Day Soup Supper & Raffle was held in Sutherland to commemorate Veterans Day on Saturday.

The yearly event usually falls in October, and is meant to promote veteran suicide awareness.

This year organizers wanted to hold it on Veterans Day to maximize its impact.

Over a dozen people helped work the event to make sure that soup was served and that there were desserts.

Organizer Renee Miller says her connection to veterans is personal, and wants to make sure they know they are appreciated for what they do.

“This year to be able to continue [the soup supper] on Veterans Day and to bring it home really means a lot to make sure that they know that we won’t forget them and the service they gave,” Miller said.

