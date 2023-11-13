16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn

A 16-year-old Nebraska girl is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after allegedly stabbing her newborn to death.
By Amber Little
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORDON, Neb. (KOLN) - A 16-year-old Nebraska girl is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after allegedly stabbing her newborn to death, according to Gordon Police.

On Nov. 6, a Gordon Police officer went to the home following a report that a teenage girl had given birth and the baby was not breathing. According to the arrest warrant, the father of the baby met the officer at the door and told him the child was stillborn, and “it was too late.”

The officer went into a bedroom and found a teen girl squatting by the door and the girl’s mother holding an infant wrapped in a towel. The girl’s mother was reportedly hysterically crying and kept saying “she hurt him,” referring to her daughter hurting the baby and said “you can see the marks.”

Court documents reveal the officer saw the child’s throat had been cut through the wind pipe and there were multiple stab wounds on the left side of the chest. The officer started CPR until EMS arrived and took over.

The two witnesses told the officer they saw the girl open a drawer that normally contained a boning knife. The officer searched the drawer and noted that the knife was missing.

Officers were called to the home later after the baby’s father said he found the knife wrapped in a coat and hidden in a container in the girl’s closet. The officer said the knife had blood on the blade and handle and it was sent off to a lab for further testing.

The 16-year-old girl is being held without bond and due back in court on Thursday.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police pursued a robbery suspect from the area of 156th and Blondo Sunday, November 12,...
Omaha Police respond to gas station robbery turned high-speed pursuit
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
A Veteran’s Day Soup Supper & Raffle was held in Sutherland to commemorate Veterans Day on...
Veterans Day Soup Supper & Raffle held in Sutherland
Former Arizona Sen. Martha McSally
EXCLUSIVE: Former Arizona politician responds from home after River’s Edge Park sexual assault suspect arrested

Latest News

A 16-year-old Nebraska girl is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to...
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
The Dumbbell Ranch in the Sandhills of Nebraska. A sale closed in late October, separating the...
Sandhills ranch with ‘Dumbbell’ name and rich past sells to locals, including a former NE lawmaker
Double Dips Ice Creamery just got a whole lot sweeter, announcing that they plan to open up a...
Double Dips Ice Creamery opening up second location in North Platte
Ben Schumacher being wrapped in a quilt by Quilts of Valor
Quilts of Valor awarded on Veterans Day