Double Dips Ice Creamery opening up second location in North Platte

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Double Dips Ice Creamery just got a whole lot sweeter, announcing that they plan to open up a second location by Lake Maloney in conjunction with Axes and Aces.

Owner Lori Bergman said she originally didn’t have any plans to expand, but once she was approached by the owners of Axes and Aces she thought it would be a great idea. She mentioned that she is not opposed to opening outside of North Platte, but has no plans to at this time.

She credits most of her success to the community of North Platte for supporting their local businesses and caring about her.

“I would not have been this successful in any other community, I feel like,” Bergman said.

She said that the second location will still have plenty of baked goods, but due to a smaller amount of space, they will only be able to house eight flavors of ice cream.

Bergman is asking for the public’s help in choosing those flavors. You can vote for what you want by clicking here.

