Husker set to travel to Madison for an evening tilt against Wisconsin

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Matt Rhule and the Husker football team are still searching for their 6th win to become bowl eligible. Their opportunity this week will require the Huskers to do something they’ve never done before since joining the Big 10 - win in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Huskers (5-5, 3-4) and Badgers (5-5, 3-4) are set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff in Madison on Saturday. The game is set to be televised on NBC. Both teams are currently in a five-way tie for second place in the Big 10 West.

Nebraska has lost two games in a row - both golden opportunities to gain bowl eligibility - falling at Michigan State and at home against Maryland. Turnovers continue to be an enormous problem for Matt Rhule, OC Marcus Satterfield and the Husker offense. Nebraska turned the ball over five times on Saturday against Maryland, including an interception by 3rd string QB Chubba Purdy late in the fourth quarter when the Huskers had the ball inside the Maryland 10 yard line. Nebraska leads the country in turnovers lost with a total of 27, including 13 fumbles lost and 14 interceptions. Their turnover margin, -14, ranks 129th out of 130 teams in the NCAA. For comparison, Penn State leads the country with a +15 turnover margin.

One of the biggest questions for Rhule and his staff this week will be who they start at quarterback. Heinrich Haarberg left the game against Maryland with an ankle injury, and while team doctors cleared him to return, Rhule said he looked like he was “laboring” and opted to replace him with Jeff Sims. Sims looked good at times, but turned the ball over three times against Maryland. Having consecutive plays with a turnover, Rhule benched Sims in favor of 3rd string QB Chubba Purdy, who ultimately turned the ball over with the game on the line late in the fourth quarter against Maryland. The question surrounding Purdy is also his health, as he has been dealing with a groin injury for most of the year.

As for Wisconsin, the Badgers have been scuffling under first year Head Coach Luke Fickell. The Badgers have lost three straight games to Ohio State, Indiana, and Northwestern. The Badgers have been dealing with injury issues of their own, losing their starting quarterback and backup running back to injury. The Badgers will be led by junior RB Braelon Allen.

As of Monday afternoon, the Badgers are 6 point favorites over Nebraska with an O/U of 36.5 points.

As always, you can watch game week press conferences from Coach Rhule, coordinators, and players as they become available in the video player above. You can also listen to press conferences from Husker coaches and athletes + listen to analysis and commentary from the 10/11 Sports Team in the SoundCloud player below.

