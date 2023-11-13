Jackson Named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

Andi Jackson
Andi Jackson(Brett Baker)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday, the conference office announced.

Jackson averaged 2.13 kills per set and 1.13 blocks per set with a blistering .714 hitting percentage in Nebraska’s 3-1 wins over Northwestern and Illinois last week.

The Brighton, Colo., native had eight kills and six blocks while hitting .600 in the win over the Wildcats last Wednesday. She followed that performance on Sunday with nine kills and three blocks and a career-best .818 hitting percentage against the Fighting Illini on Sunday.

For the season, Jackson is averaging 2.16 kills per set and 1.10 digs per set with a .423 hitting percentage, which ranks second among Big Ten players and 11th in the nation.

Jackson is the third different Husker freshman to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Week this season, joining Harper Murray and Bergen Reilly.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police pursued a robbery suspect from the area of 156th and Blondo Sunday, November 12,...
Omaha Police respond to gas station robbery turned high-speed pursuit
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
A Veteran’s Day Soup Supper & Raffle was held in Sutherland to commemorate Veterans Day on...
Veterans Day Soup Supper & Raffle held in Sutherland
Former Arizona Sen. Martha McSally
EXCLUSIVE: Former Arizona politician responds from home after River’s Edge Park sexual assault suspect arrested

Latest News

FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Wisconsin Game Week Press Conference (11/13/23)
Matt Rhule: "We're going to be exactly who I said we we're going to be. We're going to be a day-by-day organization that' get's better and better and better."
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Wisconsin Game Week Press Conference (11/13/23)
Matt Rhule: "There are no answers, you got to just go back to work every week."
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Wisconsin Game Week Press Conference (11/13/23)
Matt Rhule on status of Haarberg, Sims, and Chubba Purdy
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Wisconsin Game Week Press Conference (11/13/23)
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Wisconsin Game Week Press Conference (11/13/23)
The Huskers and Badgers will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium with the game...
Husker set to travel to Madison for an evening tilt against Wisconsin