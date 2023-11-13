Jackson Named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday, the conference office announced.

Jackson averaged 2.13 kills per set and 1.13 blocks per set with a blistering .714 hitting percentage in Nebraska’s 3-1 wins over Northwestern and Illinois last week.

The Brighton, Colo., native had eight kills and six blocks while hitting .600 in the win over the Wildcats last Wednesday. She followed that performance on Sunday with nine kills and three blocks and a career-best .818 hitting percentage against the Fighting Illini on Sunday.

For the season, Jackson is averaging 2.16 kills per set and 1.10 digs per set with a .423 hitting percentage, which ranks second among Big Ten players and 11th in the nation.

Jackson is the third different Husker freshman to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Week this season, joining Harper Murray and Bergen Reilly.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.