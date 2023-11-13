KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Norma!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Norma is a down to earth kitty, who has seen a lot and is looking to start a new chapter of her life.

She is an unclaimed stray, brought into the shelter in early November. She is very sweet and loving, and just wants a family to love her as much as she loves them.

Norma is a little older, estimated to be three years old, and therefore is looking for a quieter home.

She would do well with a family with older children or an older couple looking for a pet to love.

You can adopt her by contacting the North Platte Animal Shelter at (308) 535-6780.

