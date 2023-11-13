Quilts of Valor awarded on Veterans Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Eight quilts were awarded to veterans on Saturday to veterans at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte during a ceremony.

The quilts were all pieced and stitched in North Platte.

Organizers said that they have handed out over 100 quilts in North Platte and Lincoln county.

“It’s been very humbling, I don’t consider myself a hero or anything spectacular,” said Ben Schumacher, a veteran being awarded a quilt at the ceremony. “I just went and did what I thought was right, and what I felt was my duty. To get the quilt is an extreme honor. It really means a lot. It’s very humbling.”

