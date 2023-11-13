St. Patrick’s Church holds annual Christmas Boutique

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday St. Patrick’s Church held their annual Christmas Boutique.

The boutique was filled with different vendors from across the region.

The event had food as well as live music.

Some of the proceeds from the event went back to St. Patrick’s Church.

