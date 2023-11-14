Above average temperatures and sunny skies continue Tuesday into Wednesday; Slightly cooler and remaining parched rest of the week

The mercury will rise to readings that fit September more than November, with dry conditions around.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Our temperatures will continue to feel like September Tuesday into Wednesday, with ample sunshine continuing throughout the area. Things change as we get into the rest of the week into the weekend.

A southerly flow proceeds to bring us abnormally warm temperatures throughout the area Tuesday and Wednesday, where 70s will be commonplace for both Tuesday into Wednesday. Mainly sunny skies will be on the menu too, with breezy winds around 5 to 15 to near 20 mph at times. Overnight lows will be in the 20s to 30s during the next couple of days.

High pressure exits over the next few days, with a cold front trailing behind
High pressure exits over the next few days, with a cold front trailing behind(Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Thursday, a cold front will be pushing in and this will increase the clouds and give us slightly cooler air Thursday into the weekend. Highs will drop into the 50s and 60s during this time. Another significant system will be pushing into the area Sunday into Monday, and this system could provide the area with some rain. Temperatures will be tanking into the 40s during the day Monday, being closer to normal for this time of year.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Gov. Pillen orders all Nebraska public workers back to the office
Double Dips Ice Creamery just got a whole lot sweeter, announcing that they plan to open up a...
Double Dips Ice Creamery opening up second location in North Platte
The Dumbbell Ranch in the Sandhills of Nebraska. A sale closed in late October, separating the...
Sandhills ranch with ‘Dumbbell’ name and rich past sells to locals, including a former NE lawmaker
Ben Schumacher being wrapped in a quilt by Quilts of Valor
Quilts of Valor awarded on Veterans Day

Latest News

The mercury will rise to readings that fit September more than November, with dry conditions...
Forecast Video-Quickcast- 11-14-2023
KNOP Weather Outlook1 11-13-2023
Temperatures stay unseasonably warm; continued dry pattern
Conditions feeling nice over the next few days
Mild to warm temperatures with mainly sunny skies most of the week
In our weather lesson today, we talked about the different ENSO Stages!!
Weather Lesson 11-13-2023