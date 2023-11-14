Commissioners discuss possibility of school resource officers in rural Lincoln County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From the transaction of property between the village of Sutherland Lincoln County to the possibility of school resource officers in rural Lincoln County and Sutherland Public Schools, a lot of attention was on the village of Sutherland at this week Lincoln County Commissioners meeting.

For years, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has gaged the interest of schools in the county on the possibility and need of a school resource officer, up until this point Sutherland Public Schools has been the primary party interested.

”Referring to the safety, and yes that is our primary focus, but it is more than that,” said Amanda Huebner, Sutherland Public Schools principal,” We are pulling them every single day, well not every single day, but probably three times a week they come to Sutherland and help us because it’s more than just safety concerns. It’s also whenever we have reports of child abuse when there are reports of neglect we have to call and report it then they have to come and it takes hours and hours. So when you only have a couple of guys per shift and we’re taking them for that, it does leave, maybe, one guy out in the field or two depending on the shift but Sutherland does take up a good chunk of your officers now.”

Brandy Buscher, North Platte Public Schools Director of Student Services, spoke to the role school resource officers from the police department play within public schools.

“Our School Resource Officers really do not break up fights in our building, our staff can break up a fight and they will,” Buscher said. ”Our School Resource Officers are there for students, they are a resource. If a student is in a tough spot they are a person in the building they can talk to and trust and they can really help them get out of that situation. Most of our school resource officer calls are for child abuse. It’s a much quicker response time than if we call Health and Human Services, sometimes they have to wait three or four days for a response. With our SROs, they can talk to that student quickly and make a determination if they need to go to the Bridge of Hope or need additional service.”

Lieutenant Dan Newton with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office acknowledges there may be a need.

”The schools can speak for themselves, but I personally have been sent on a call to a school in the west where their staff was not allowed to intervene with a male subject that was throwing chairs through side lights into a classroom,” Lt. Newton said. “They could not physically intervene because of their policies and they waited for me and Sergeant Nelms to drive 13 miles at high speed to get there and control the situation and there is a need because I’m not sure how much the school can do.”

Lincoln County is eligible for federal grant funding to aid in the process of establishing a school resource officers in rural portions of the County. That funding is only applicable for a few years, leaving Lincoln County Commissioners’ primary concerns centered on long-term funding.

A committee including a pair of commissioners, representatives from the sheriff’s office, and educators in Lincoln County will meet in the near future to hammer out additional details on School Resource Officers in Lincoln County.

Also at this week’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting discussion of a third Interstate-80 interchange in North Platte was once again up for discussion.

Shortly after last week’s meeting, Commissioners Chris Bruns and Joe Hewgley, along with Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz, met with County and City of North Platte Planning and Zoning Administrator Judy Clark to draft a document to present to fellow stakeholders to gage interest in assisting with the major project.

“I wanted to bring this up before everybody, it is just a discussion item we’re going to go ahead and convene the stakeholders again and just have a conversation again now that we have a document that we can show them and kind of an estimate to see if there is buy-in from the other stakeholders before we move forward,” Bruns said.

This week’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting was live-streamed on the Lincoln County YouTube Page.

