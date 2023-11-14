Florida trucker charged with hauling marijuana on I-80

By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Florida trucker will be in Buffalo County Court accused of hauling a bulk load of marijuana across Nebraska.

Sixty-one-year-old Pjeter Gjergji, of Clearwater, FL, was arrested this weekend on Interstate 80 near the Gibbon exit. A trooper observed his semi driving erratically and stopped him. During a search, the trooper discovered three pallets of cardboard boxes in the trailer. The boxes contained 18 bags of marijuana, each weighing 1.4 lbs.

Gjergji is charged in Buffalo County with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, breaking federal motor carrier laws and with erratic driving. He’s in the Buffalo County Jail on $100,000 bond and has an evidence hearing Dec. 2.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Gov. Pillen orders all Nebraska public workers back to the office
Double Dips Ice Creamery just got a whole lot sweeter, announcing that they plan to open up a...
Double Dips Ice Creamery opening up second location in North Platte
The Dumbbell Ranch in the Sandhills of Nebraska. A sale closed in late October, separating the...
Sandhills ranch with ‘Dumbbell’ name and rich past sells to locals, including a former NE lawmaker
Ben Schumacher being wrapped in a quilt by Quilts of Valor
Quilts of Valor awarded on Veterans Day

Latest News

High pressure exits over the next few days, with a cold front trailing behind
Above average temperatures and sunny skies continue Tuesday into Wednesday; Slightly cooler and remaining parched rest of the week
The mercury will rise to readings that fit September more than November, with dry conditions...
Forecast Video-Quickcast- 11-14-2023
Saint Patrick’s High School Skills USA group held its first breakfast for veterans Monday...
Saint Patrick’s High School Skills USA hosts first veterans day breakfast
Skills USA students at St. Patrick's high school hosted their first breakfast for veterans to...
Saint Patrick’s High School Skills USA hosts first veterans day breakfast