Gov. Jim Pillen to announce appointment to District 41 legislative seat

Governor Jim Pillen will announce his appointment tomorrow afternoon to Nebraska’s Legislature...
Governor Jim Pillen will announce his appointment tomorrow afternoon to Nebraska’s Legislature District 41 seat.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor Jim Pillen will announce his appointment tomorrow afternoon to Nebraska’s Legislature District 41 seat.

The seat was vacated when State Sen. Tom Briese was appointed by the governor to serve as State Treasurer. District 41 is comprised of Wheeler, Boone, Greeley, Valley, Sherman, and Howard Counties, as well as portions of Buffalo and Hall Counties.

Pillen and the appointee are expected to make brief remarks before the oath of office is administered by Secretary of State Bob Evnen at the State Capitol in Lincoln.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Gov. Pillen orders all Nebraska public workers back to the office
Double Dips Ice Creamery just got a whole lot sweeter, announcing that they plan to open up a...
Double Dips Ice Creamery opening up second location in North Platte
The Dumbbell Ranch in the Sandhills of Nebraska. A sale closed in late October, separating the...
Sandhills ranch with ‘Dumbbell’ name and rich past sells to locals, including a former NE lawmaker
Ben Schumacher being wrapped in a quilt by Quilts of Valor
Quilts of Valor awarded on Veterans Day

Latest News

Gov. Pillen orders all Nebraska public workers back to the office
.
Secretary of State’s office publishes Nebraska’s 2024 Official Election Calendar
History Nebraska accepting applications for ‘Bricks and Mortar’ Roof Grant launching November 1
Applications for the position of Nebraska property tax administrator will be accepted from now...
Nebraska looking for new property tax administrator