Gov. Jim Pillen to announce appointment to District 41 legislative seat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor Jim Pillen will announce his appointment tomorrow afternoon to Nebraska’s Legislature District 41 seat.

The seat was vacated when State Sen. Tom Briese was appointed by the governor to serve as State Treasurer. District 41 is comprised of Wheeler, Boone, Greeley, Valley, Sherman, and Howard Counties, as well as portions of Buffalo and Hall Counties.

Pillen and the appointee are expected to make brief remarks before the oath of office is administered by Secretary of State Bob Evnen at the State Capitol in Lincoln.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.