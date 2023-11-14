GPH Gift of Health Gala back to in-person event on Dec. 1

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health in North Platte is preparing to break ground on a new Sports and Therapy and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Center in early 2024. The project includes a special pediatric rehab space and a big event is helping to raise funds for the project.

The Great Plains Health Foundation Gift of Health Gala is returning to in-person operations for the first time since the pandemic, with the primary goal of raising funds for a kid-friendly and welcoming environment to serve a broad range of children with physical and behavioral needs such as autism, down syndrome, genetic conditions, broken bones, developmental delays and more at the future Great Plains Health Sports and Therapy and Rehabilitation Center at the corner of Leota and Jeffers.

The Great Plains Health Care Foundation is raising $500,000 for the space at their previously mentioned upcoming gala and serves as a key fundraiser for the children’s space. ”We have a team of very good therapists that are providing really great service now to kids in the region. But they are not able to do that in a space for kids so that is really what we are hoping fund is this space where they can focus on that pediatric patient with equipment that is built for pediatrics and with a room that is built around this friendly calming atmosphere for pediatric patients. So we’re really excited about this project and what it can do for the region,” said Great Plains Health Chief Development Officer Megan McGown.

The Great Plains Health Care Foundation Gala is on Dec. 1 at Venue 304. The social hour starts at 6:30 p.m. with dinner by the North 40 Chophouse and a live and silent auction to follow. Organizers say they appreciate the community support of the project, and they anticipate selling out of tickets for the gala. Purchase tickets and learn more about the gala here.

