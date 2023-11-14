Grand Island man to trial in March for sexual assault of granddaughter

Local4 News at 6
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 77-year-old Grand Island man will be tried in March on eight felony charges related to the sexual assault of his 7-year-old granddaughter.

Local4 is not naming the suspect to protect the identity of the children involved. Warning: Details in this story may be considered disturbing.

Hall County Court records show the man is charged with five counts of felony first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of child abuse and one count of strangulation. On Tuesday, the man pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled for trial on March 4.

Grand Island Police conducted a forensic interview with the girl. In an affidavit, police said the girl reported she was sexually assaulted by her grandfather in front of her 6-year-old brother. Court records show the assaults happened Sept. 9 and 10.

The report indicates the man digitally penetrated his granddaughter, pushed her head into a toilet, struck her with a belt and held his hand over her nose and mouth to prevent her breathing.

The man was arrested in September.

He’s in the Hall County jail on a $300,000 bond.

A conviction for first-degree sexual assault of a child carries a max penalty of life in prison.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Gov. Pillen orders all Nebraska public workers back to the office
Double Dips Ice Creamery just got a whole lot sweeter, announcing that they plan to open up a...
Double Dips Ice Creamery opening up second location in North Platte
The Dumbbell Ranch in the Sandhills of Nebraska. A sale closed in late October, separating the...
Sandhills ranch with ‘Dumbbell’ name and rich past sells to locals, including a former NE lawmaker
Ben Schumacher being wrapped in a quilt by Quilts of Valor
Quilts of Valor awarded on Veterans Day

Latest News

A rendering of the Great Plains Health Pediatrics in the new Great Plains Health sports and...
GPH Gift of Health Gala back to in-person event on Dec. 1
Data Breach
West Central District Health Department investigating data breach
Florida trucker charged with hauling marijuana on I-80
High pressure exits over the next few days, with a cold front trailing behind
Above average temperatures and sunny skies continue Tuesday into Wednesday; Slightly cooler and remaining parched rest of the week