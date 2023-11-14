Grand Island man to trial in March for sexual assault of granddaughter

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 77-year-old Grand Island man will be tried in March on eight felony charges related to the sexual assault of his 7-year-old granddaughter.

Local4 is not naming the suspect to protect the identity of the children involved. Warning: Details in this story may be considered disturbing.

Hall County Court records show the man is charged with five counts of felony first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of child abuse and one count of strangulation. On Tuesday, the man pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled for trial on March 4.

Grand Island Police conducted a forensic interview with the girl. In an affidavit, police said the girl reported she was sexually assaulted by her grandfather in front of her 6-year-old brother. Court records show the assaults happened Sept. 9 and 10.

The report indicates the man digitally penetrated his granddaughter, pushed her head into a toilet, struck her with a belt and held his hand over her nose and mouth to prevent her breathing.

The man was arrested in September.

He’s in the Hall County jail on a $300,000 bond.

A conviction for first-degree sexual assault of a child carries a max penalty of life in prison.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.