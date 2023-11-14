High School Football: Class D6 all conference teams announced

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2023 class D6-4 All-District football team has been announced.

Three different Wolves from Arthur County are represented on the offense’s first team. Quarterback Talon Storer, Running back Dane Pilakowski, and Kicker Jason Hanna.

Senior defensive lineman Riley Strawder and senior Punter Matt Lungrin represent Wallace on the first defensive team.

The full list of players can be found below.

The 2023 football Class D6-4 All Conference Team (KNOP/Aron Geml)

