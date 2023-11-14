Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley named to Wooden Watch List
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley was one of 50 women’s basketball players nationally named to the Wooden Award Preseason Watch List announced on Tuesday, Nov. 14.
The John R. Wooden Award presented by Principal is selected by a panel of college basketball experts, and the candidates are also in contention for the Wooden Award All-America Team.
Shelley, a 5-9 guard from Moe, Australia, is one of 20 shooting guards nationally in the hunt for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award. The preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection was also a first-team All-Big Ten guard last season for the Huskers. Through two games in 2023-24, Shelley is leading Nebraska with team-best averages of 16.0 points, 6.5 assists and 3.0 steals to go along with 4.0 rebounds per game for the 2-0 Huskers.
Last season, Shelley averaged 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. In her first year as a Husker in 2021-22, she averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists to earn second-team All-Big Ten accolades while also claiming a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team.
A standout in the classroom, Shelley was a CSC Academic All-District honoree while earning Academic All-Big Ten honors last season. A two-time participant at the NBA Student-Athlete Summit, Shelley was the only collegian on the Australian National Team at the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup, winning a bronze medal as a member of the Opals.
Shelley and the Huskers will be in action tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena when they play host to Alcorn State. Tip-off with the Lady Braves is set for 7 p.m. and tickets are available now at Huskers.com.
2023 Wooden Award Preseason Top 50
Georgia Amoore, 5-6, Sr., G - Virginia Tech
Sarah Andrews, 5-6, Sr., G - Baylor
Lauren Betts, 6-7, So., C - UCLA
Cameron Brink, 6-4, Sr., F - Stanford
Paige Bueckers, 6-0, Jr., G - UConn
Kamilla Cardoso, 6-7, Sr., C, South Carolina
Jessika Carter, 6-5, Sr., F/C, Mississippi State
Sonia Citron, 6-1, Jr., G, Notre Dame
Caitlin Clark, 6-0, Sr., G, Iowa
Olivia Cochran, 6-3, Sr., F, Louisville
Makira Cook, 5-6, Sr., G, Illinois
Aaliyah Edwards, 6-3, Sr., F, UConn
Dyaisha Fair, 5-5, Sr., G, Syracuse
Azzi Fudd, 5-11, Jr., G, UConn
Gabby Gregory, 6-0, Sr., G, Kansas State
Rori Harmon, 5-6, Jr., G, Texas
Mackenzie Holmes, 6-3, Sr., F, Indiana
Abbey Hsu, 5-11, Sr., G, Columbia
Rickea Jackson, 6-2, Sr., F, Tennessee
Taiyanna Jackson, 6-6, Sr., C, Kansas
Flau’jae Johnson, 5-10, So., G, LSU
Hannah Jump, 6-0, Sr., G, Stanford
Deja Kelly, 5-8, Sr., G, North Carolina
Elizabeth Kitley, 6-6, Sr., C, Virginia Tech
Gianna Kneepkens, 6-0, Jr., G, Utah
Ta’Niya Latson, 5-8, So., G, Florida State
Ayoka Lee, 6-6, Sr., C, Kansas State
Charlisse Leger-Walker, 5-10, Sr., G, Washington State
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, 6-1, So., G/F, Baylor
Quinesha Lockett, 5-10, Sr., G, Toledo
Rayah Marshall, 6-4, Jr., C/F, USC
Cotie McMahon, 6-0, So., F, Ohio State
Olivia Miles, 5-10, Jr., G, Notre Dame
Aneesah Morrow, 6-1, Jr., G, LSU
Charisma Osborne, 5-9, Sr., G, UCLA
Te-Hina Paopao, 5-9, Sr., G, South Carolina
Laila Phelia, 6-0, Jr., G, Michigan
Alissa Pili, 6-2, Sr., F, Utah
Angel Reese, 6-3, Jr., F, LSU
Kiki Rice, 5-11, So., G, UCLA
Saniya Rivers, 6-1, Jr., G, NC State
Madison Scott, 6-2, Sr., F, Ole Miss
Shyanne Sellers, 6-2, Jr., G, Maryland
Jacy Sheldon, 5-10, Sr., G, Ohio State
Jaz Shelley, 5-9, Sr., G, Nebraska
Jaylyn Sherrod, 5-7, Sr., G, Colorado
Celeste Taylor, 5-11, Sr., G, Ohio State
Alyssa Ustby, 6-1, Sr., G/F, North Carolina
Hailey Van Lith, 5-7, Sr., G, LSU
JuJu Watkins, 6-2, Fr., G, USC
