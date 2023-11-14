Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley named to Wooden Watch List

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley was one of 50 women’s basketball players nationally named to the Wooden Award Preseason Watch List announced on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The John R. Wooden Award presented by Principal is selected by a panel of college basketball experts, and the candidates are also in contention for the Wooden Award All-America Team.

Shelley, a 5-9 guard from Moe, Australia, is one of 20 shooting guards nationally in the hunt for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award. The preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection was also a first-team All-Big Ten guard last season for the Huskers. Through two games in 2023-24, Shelley is leading Nebraska with team-best averages of 16.0 points, 6.5 assists and 3.0 steals to go along with 4.0 rebounds per game for the 2-0 Huskers.

Last season, Shelley averaged 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. In her first year as a Husker in 2021-22, she averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists to earn second-team All-Big Ten accolades while also claiming a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team.

A standout in the classroom, Shelley was a CSC Academic All-District honoree while earning Academic All-Big Ten honors last season. A two-time participant at the NBA Student-Athlete Summit, Shelley was the only collegian on the Australian National Team at the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup, winning a bronze medal as a member of the Opals.

Shelley and the Huskers will be in action tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena when they play host to Alcorn State. Tip-off with the Lady Braves is set for 7 p.m. and tickets are available now at Huskers.com.

2023 Wooden Award Preseason Top 50

Georgia Amoore, 5-6, Sr., G - Virginia Tech

Sarah Andrews, 5-6, Sr., G - Baylor

Lauren Betts, 6-7, So., C - UCLA

Cameron Brink, 6-4, Sr., F - Stanford

Paige Bueckers, 6-0, Jr., G - UConn

Kamilla Cardoso, 6-7, Sr., C, South Carolina

Jessika Carter, 6-5, Sr., F/C, Mississippi State

Sonia Citron, 6-1, Jr., G, Notre Dame

Caitlin Clark, 6-0, Sr., G, Iowa

Olivia Cochran, 6-3, Sr., F, Louisville

Makira Cook, 5-6, Sr., G, Illinois

Aaliyah Edwards, 6-3, Sr., F, UConn

Dyaisha Fair, 5-5, Sr., G, Syracuse

Azzi Fudd, 5-11, Jr., G, UConn

Gabby Gregory, 6-0, Sr., G, Kansas State

Rori Harmon, 5-6, Jr., G, Texas

Mackenzie Holmes, 6-3, Sr., F, Indiana

Abbey Hsu, 5-11, Sr., G, Columbia

Rickea Jackson, 6-2, Sr., F, Tennessee

Taiyanna Jackson, 6-6, Sr., C, Kansas

Flau’jae Johnson, 5-10, So., G, LSU

Hannah Jump, 6-0, Sr., G, Stanford

Deja Kelly, 5-8, Sr., G, North Carolina

Elizabeth Kitley, 6-6, Sr., C, Virginia Tech

Gianna Kneepkens, 6-0, Jr., G, Utah

Ta’Niya Latson, 5-8, So., G, Florida State

Ayoka Lee, 6-6, Sr., C, Kansas State

Charlisse Leger-Walker, 5-10, Sr., G, Washington State

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, 6-1, So., G/F, Baylor

Quinesha Lockett, 5-10, Sr., G, Toledo

Rayah Marshall, 6-4, Jr., C/F, USC

Cotie McMahon, 6-0, So., F, Ohio State

Olivia Miles, 5-10, Jr., G, Notre Dame

Aneesah Morrow, 6-1, Jr., G, LSU

Charisma Osborne, 5-9, Sr., G, UCLA

Te-Hina Paopao, 5-9, Sr., G, South Carolina

Laila Phelia, 6-0, Jr., G, Michigan

Alissa Pili, 6-2, Sr., F, Utah

Angel Reese, 6-3, Jr., F, LSU

Kiki Rice, 5-11, So., G, UCLA

Saniya Rivers, 6-1, Jr., G, NC State

Madison Scott, 6-2, Sr., F, Ole Miss

Shyanne Sellers, 6-2, Jr., G, Maryland

Jacy Sheldon, 5-10, Sr., G, Ohio State

Jaz Shelley, 5-9, Sr., G, Nebraska

Jaylyn Sherrod, 5-7, Sr., G, Colorado

Celeste Taylor, 5-11, Sr., G, Ohio State

Alyssa Ustby, 6-1, Sr., G/F, North Carolina

Hailey Van Lith, 5-7, Sr., G, LSU

JuJu Watkins, 6-2, Fr., G, USC

