Republican Athletic Conference All-Conference Teams

RPAC ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS; CLASS D6 FOOTBALL CONFERENCE TEAMS ANNOUNCED
RPAC ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS; CLASS D6 FOOTBALL CONFERENCE TEAMS ANNOUNCED(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Aron Geml
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Republican Athletic Conference released its all-conference team. Full rosters are listed below.

RPAC - 1st team

Kendyl Flaming - Senior- Wallace

Audrey Holm - Senior- Paxton

Peyton Cox - Senior - Wauneta-Palisade

Jocelyn Jorgensen - Senior - Paxton

Jocelyn Cheek - Senior - Maxwell

Kaley Sauser - Sophomore - Wallace

Grace Goings - Senior- Wauneta-Palisade

RPAC - Second Team

Skyler Kuhlman - Senior- Wallace

Katie Jarecke - Senior- Hitchcock County

Karissa Stengel - Sophomore- Maywood-Hayes Center

Alyssa Schneider - Senior -Dundy County Stratton

Asia Homma - Sophomore- Hitchcock County

Jenna Miller - Junior- Maxwell

Marina Aceves-Lopez - Sophomore- Wallace

RPAC - Honorable Mentions

Byanka Tyan - Senior- Hitchcock County

Kaiah Johnson - Junior - Hitchcock County

Emory Christensen - Freshman - Maxwell

Blayklee Farr - Sophomore - Maywood-Hayes Center

Abigale Nicholson - Senior - Paxton

Brooks Bryant - Senior - Wallace

Reagan Pelster - Senior - Wallace

Caylie Softley - Freshman - Maywood Hayes Center

Kylee Wyman - Sophomore - Maxwell

Riley Hagan - Sophomore - Hitchcock County

Republican Plains Athletic Conference 2023 West Division All Conference team
Republican Plains Athletic Conference 2023 West Division All Conference team(KNOP/ Aron Geml)
RPAC Volleyball East All Conference
RPAC Volleyball East All Conference(Aron Geml)

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Double Dips Ice Creamery just got a whole lot sweeter, announcing that they plan to open up a...
Double Dips Ice Creamery opening up second location in North Platte
Omaha Police pursued a robbery suspect from the area of 156th and Blondo Sunday, November 12,...
Omaha Police respond to gas station robbery turned high-speed pursuit
The Dumbbell Ranch in the Sandhills of Nebraska. A sale closed in late October, separating the...
Sandhills ranch with ‘Dumbbell’ name and rich past sells to locals, including a former NE lawmaker
Gov. Pillen orders all Nebraska public workers back to the office

Latest News

JD Carson announced he is resigning from coaching the Girls' Basketball team at Kearney High.
Kearney High’s girls’ basketball coach resigns
Andi Jackson
Jackson named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Wisconsin Game Week Press Conference (11/13/23)
Matt Rhule: "We're going to be exactly who I said we we're going to be. We're going to be a day-by-day organization that' get's better and better and better."
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Wisconsin Game Week Press Conference (11/13/23)
Matt Rhule: "There are no answers, you got to just go back to work every week."