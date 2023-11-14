Republican Athletic Conference All-Conference Teams
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Republican Athletic Conference released its all-conference team. Full rosters are listed below.
RPAC - 1st team
Kendyl Flaming - Senior- Wallace
Audrey Holm - Senior- Paxton
Peyton Cox - Senior - Wauneta-Palisade
Jocelyn Jorgensen - Senior - Paxton
Jocelyn Cheek - Senior - Maxwell
Kaley Sauser - Sophomore - Wallace
Grace Goings - Senior- Wauneta-Palisade
RPAC - Second Team
Skyler Kuhlman - Senior- Wallace
Katie Jarecke - Senior- Hitchcock County
Karissa Stengel - Sophomore- Maywood-Hayes Center
Alyssa Schneider - Senior -Dundy County Stratton
Asia Homma - Sophomore- Hitchcock County
Jenna Miller - Junior- Maxwell
Marina Aceves-Lopez - Sophomore- Wallace
RPAC - Honorable Mentions
Byanka Tyan - Senior- Hitchcock County
Kaiah Johnson - Junior - Hitchcock County
Emory Christensen - Freshman - Maxwell
Blayklee Farr - Sophomore - Maywood-Hayes Center
Abigale Nicholson - Senior - Paxton
Brooks Bryant - Senior - Wallace
Reagan Pelster - Senior - Wallace
Caylie Softley - Freshman - Maywood Hayes Center
Kylee Wyman - Sophomore - Maxwell
Riley Hagan - Sophomore - Hitchcock County
Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.