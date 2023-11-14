Saint Patrick’s High School Skills USA hosts first veterans day breakfast

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saint Patrick’s High School Skills USA group held its first breakfast for veterans Monday morning as a part of its annual Veterans Day program.

The program has been around for five years now and consists of speeches and songs performed by various groups at Saint Patrick’s, but this was the first year that breakfast was introduced.

The Saint Patrick Skills USA chapter said that this Veterans Day breakfast is just the beginning of giving back in North Platte. The program consists of multiple musical performances by various groups from St. Patrick’s and student speeches as well.

Junior, Natalia Wiezorek, vice president of the Skills USA chapter, was pleased that her chapter was able to host the breakfast for all of those that have served locally.

“Our Skills USA chapter we are trying to get more involved with our community this year,” Wiezorek said. “This is our starting point inviting the veterans to come to our school and talk to them and get to know them and their stories. This was a way to start getting our chapter out into the community and hopefully, we can do more things like this not just for the veterans but for others as well.”

