UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Voters deny school bond in special election

DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Mail-in ballots are in for a special bond election for the Doniphan-Trumbull School District, and with unofficial results now in, voters in the area are resoundingly against the bond.

Doniphan-Trumbull schools hoped to accomplish their first major building improvements in 40 years.

Proposition 1 was for additions and renovations to the entire school, which would add classrooms but not exceed $22.8 million. A total of 918 votes came back, with 531 (58.61%) against and 375 (41.39%) for the bond.

Proposition 2 would have provided a new gym and locker room, but not exceed $9.3 million. However, voters again voted against the bond. Of the 918 votes in, 610 (67.33%) were against, while only 296 (32.67%) were for the bond.

Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said they needed a simple majority to pass with 50 percent plus 1. However, Proposition 2 can only be enacted if Proposition 1 passed.

Ballots were mailed out to registered voters on Oct. 23 with ballots due to the Hall County Election Office by Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.

If Proposition 1 passed, it would have added more than 38,000-square feet in classroom space and renovation of 40,606-square feet to allow for new, modern programming. School officials said the bond would also provide safety for kids, a healthy learning environment, more classrooms, future sustainability and potential growth and a community hub.

Specifically, the design creates a fully enclosed facility with secure entrances and better drop-off flow, updated security and communication features throughout the school. Students will no longer have to walk outside to attend classes in modulars or classes in closets.

