Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Walmart, Costco and other companies are rethinking self-checkouts after complaints.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re not a fan of self-checkout lanes at the grocery store, you’re not alone.

But it’s not just customers who don’t like it – some major companies are rethinking their use of the technology.

In the United States, Walmart, Costco, Wegmans, and other chains have revised their self-checkout strategies.

Booths, a British supermarket chain, said it’s removing self-checkout stations in all but two of its 28 stores.

The chain’s managing director said customers have complained that the machines are slow, unreliable, and impersonal.

Customers also sometimes have difficulty identifying fruits and vegetables, and there are delays for products like alcohol that require age verification.

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer errors and shoplifting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Gov. Pillen orders all Nebraska public workers back to the office
Double Dips Ice Creamery just got a whole lot sweeter, announcing that they plan to open up a...
Double Dips Ice Creamery opening up second location in North Platte
The Dumbbell Ranch in the Sandhills of Nebraska. A sale closed in late October, separating the...
Sandhills ranch with ‘Dumbbell’ name and rich past sells to locals, including a former NE lawmaker
Ben Schumacher being wrapped in a quilt by Quilts of Valor
Quilts of Valor awarded on Veterans Day

Latest News

What they want: Biden and Xi are looking for clarity in an increasingly difficult relationship
Biden says his goal for Xi meeting is to get US-China communications back to normal
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin makes another bid to overturn federal conviction in murder of George Floyd
Walmart, Costco and other companies are rethinking self-checkouts after complaints.
Walmart, other retailers rethink self-checkouts
ESPN's Dick Vitale says his vocal cord cancer is in remission, but his voice still needs to rest.
Legendary announcer Dick Vitale says his voice is still healing following cancer treatments
New York City Mayor Eric Adams leaves a news conference at Manhattan's downtown heliport, after...
NYC mayor deflects key questions on FBI probe, but he insists the law was followed