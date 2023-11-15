American Airlines offering $250K bonus to help attract pilots from FedEx and UPS, reports say

FILE - American Airlines planes sit stored at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
FILE - American Airlines planes sit stored at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - American Airlines is reportedly offering certain pilots a generous signing bonus in hopes of adding more captains to its passenger planes.

According to multiple reports, the airline is offering a $250,000 signing bonus to any captain who leaves FedEx or UPS. They will get $175,000 in their first check and an additional $75,000 after one year.

PSA Airlines, a regional carrier owned by American, is putting the six-figure bonus out there to pilots to help fill a gap in service to smaller U.S. cities, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The gap in service has reportedly worsened over the past year as smaller airports have been forced to cancel flights due to a lack of pilots.

According to reports, PSA is having a tough time hiring pilots with enough experience to join the cockpit as a captain, keeping many of its planes grounded.

UPS and FedEx have reported a reduction in cargo shipments and hours for some pilots in recent months as parcel volume has decreased.

According to The Wall Street Journal, a decrease in demand has left FedEx with an excess of some 700 pilots.

Over the summer, American Airlines pilots approved a new contract that will raise their pay by more than 40% over four years and increase company contributions to retirement plans.

“This contract is a big first step toward restoring the wages, benefits, and work rules that were lost during the past two decades while our profession was under continuous assault,” union President Ed Sicher was quoted by The Associated Press.

According to Sicher, pilots deserve to be compensated in line with the tremendous amount of responsibility they take with every flight.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Gov. Pillen orders all Nebraska public workers back to the office
Double Dips Ice Creamery just got a whole lot sweeter, announcing that they plan to open up a...
Double Dips Ice Creamery opening up second location in North Platte
The Dumbbell Ranch in the Sandhills of Nebraska. A sale closed in late October, separating the...
Sandhills ranch with ‘Dumbbell’ name and rich past sells to locals, including a former NE lawmaker
Data Breach
West Central District Health Department investigating data breach

Latest News

North Platte Public Library.
Dr. Ironwood Tree CSI to appear at North Platte Public Library
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
House votes to prevent a government shutdown as GOP Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help
Having an emergency kit for both a home and vehicle can be very important during the cold and...
Preparing for winter with emergency kits for homes and vehicles
KNOP Weather Outlook2 11-13-2023
Temperatures stay unseasonably warm; continued dry pattern
Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Israeli military forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital in operation against Hamas