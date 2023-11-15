Area athletes participate in national high school signing day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Area athletes participated in national signing day and signed their letters of intent to their future collegiate destinations.

The following are high school athletes who will be playing their respective sports at the next level.

Grace Ryland, North Platte, University of North Carolina-Asheville (Volleyball)

Skylar Bedlan, North Platte, Black Hills State (Softball)

Brooklyn Deibert, North Platte, Hagerstown College (Softball)

Boone Snyder, Sutherland, University of Nebraska-Kearney (Track and Field)

Karlee Denny, Hershey, McCook Community College (Softball)

Olivia Moorhead, Hershey, McCook Community College (Softball)

