Knights fall just short against Cougars

By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Knights men’s basketball team hosted the Barton Cougars on Tuesday night.

It was a close game, with neither team ever leading by more than a few possessions.

Barton would slip away with the victory, 74-71 over North Platte.

The Knights were led by Parker Baumann’s 21 points and Michael Cooper also added 17.

Next up for North Platte, they visit State Fair College in Missouri at 7 p.m. on Friday.

