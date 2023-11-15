Lina’s Mexican Restaurant preparing to open location in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lina’s Mexican Restaurant is preparing to open their new North Platte location after months of hard work.

The chain, which first started in Omaha, now has locations in three states, with the North Platte location being the farthest west.

The owner of the North Platte location said that they had been looking to come to North Platte for a while, and that having the meat packing plant announced to be moving into North Platte helped.

“I think North Platte is a good city because it is going to be growing a lot because of the meat plant and I think that will bring a lot of business,” Luis Torres said.

The chain will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as late night cravings, with the restaurant planning to be open until midnight.

They plan to open later this year at 204 Jeffers St., in the building that used to house Runza.

