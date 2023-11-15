LIVE at 3PM: Gov. Jim Pillen to announce appointment to Nebraska Legislative seat

LINCOLN, Neb. - Gov. Jim Pillen will announce his appointment Wednesday afternoon to Nebraska’s Legislature Dist. 41 seat.

The seat was vacated when State Sen. Tom Briese was appointed by the governor to serve as State Treasurer. Dist. 41 is comprised of Wheeler, Boone, Greeley, Valley, Sherman, and Howard Counties, as well as portions of Buffalo and Hall Counties.

Pillen and the appointee are expected to make brief remarks before the oath of office is administered by Secretary of State Bob Evnen at the State Capitol in Lincoln.

