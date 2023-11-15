NDOT: 27 people killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roads in October

(Pixabay)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - During the month of October, 27 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

  • These 27 fatalities occurred in 22 fatal crashes.
  • Twelve of the twenty-one vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, four were using a seatbelt, andfive had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
  • Twenty-two of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
  • There were four fatalities on the interstate, fourteen on other highways, and nine on local roads.
  • Four of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
  • Two of the fatalities were pedestrians.
  • One fatality crash involved a train.
NDOT traffic fatality toll
NDOT traffic fatality toll(NDOT | NDOT)
  • There were 16 fatalities in Oct. of 2022.
  • Only 37 of the 148 vehicle occupants killed during 2023 were using seatbelts.

* The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Data Breach
West Central District Health Department investigating data breach
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Florida trucker charged with hauling marijuana on I-80

Latest News

Fred Meyer takes the oath of office, administered by Secretary of State Bob Evnen, after being...
Nebraska governor appoints Saint Paul man to Dist. 41 seat
Gov. Jim Pillen on Tuesday announced the appointment of Fred Meyer from Saint Paul, Neb., as...
Gov. Jim Pillen announces appointment to central Nebraska Unicameral seat
Dundy County Sheriff CJ Smith recalled
Voters recall Dundy County Sheriff
Protect our Rights
Nebraska abortion rights advocates release petition language to get issue on November 2024 ballot
In our #Newsmakers today, we talked about the Carousel of Homes Tour that will be coming soon!!
Newsmakers Carousel of Homes Tours