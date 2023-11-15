NDOT: 27 people killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roads in October
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - During the month of October, 27 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
- These 27 fatalities occurred in 22 fatal crashes.
- Twelve of the twenty-one vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, four were using a seatbelt, andfive had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
- Twenty-two of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
- There were four fatalities on the interstate, fourteen on other highways, and nine on local roads.
- Four of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
- Two of the fatalities were pedestrians.
- One fatality crash involved a train.
- There were 16 fatalities in Oct. of 2022.
- Only 37 of the 148 vehicle occupants killed during 2023 were using seatbelts.
* The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.
