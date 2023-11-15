A Rollercoaster Weather Trip in store for the area over the next several days

In our weather quiz this morning, we played a game of put them in order from warmest to coolest!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The weather over the next several days will be feeling like we are on a weather rollercoaster with conditions all over the place.

We start on Wednesday, where temperatures will be in the 70s with mainly sunny conditions and breezy winds, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph, and the direction coming out of the south. Thursday into Friday, a cold front will be moving through the area and this will increase the clouds Thursday, and the clouds clearing out Friday. Highs will climb into the 50s and a few 60s. 60s will continue Saturday with mainly sunny skies and a southerly flow returning across the area.

We jump on the weather rollercoaster over the next week
We jump on the weather rollercoaster over the next week(Andre Brooks)

As we enter Sunday into Monday, another storm system pushes in, and this feature will bring in an increase of rain showers and cooler temperatures. Highs will drop down into the 40s and 50s. Conditions will clear out again Tuesday, with temperatures remaining into the 40s to near 50 in some areas.

