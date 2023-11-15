SPVA names 2023 volleyball all-conference teams

The Sutherland Sailors hosted their SPVA rivals from Hershey Thursday for a Volleyball matchup...
The Sutherland Sailors hosted their SPVA rivals from Hershey Thursday for a Volleyball matchup and pink out.(KNOP)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Platte Valley Association Conference has named its 2023 volleyball all-conference teams.

First Team

Emma Hall, Sr, Hershey

Landree McNair, Jr, Chase County

Libby Cole, Jr, Perkins County

Riley Rusher, So, Chase County

Kailee Potts, Sr, Perkins County

Gracyn Elfeldt, Jr, Sutherland

Second Team

Brooklyn Mohrman, Sr, Bridgeport

Grace Dean, Sr, Bridgeport

Jensen Becher, Sr, St. Pat’s

Tristan Nordhausen, Sr, Chase County

Aubrey Watts, Jr, Bridgeport

Reese Fleck, Jr, St. Pat’s

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Data Breach
West Central District Health Department investigating data breach
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Florida trucker charged with hauling marijuana on I-80

Latest News

Callin Hake had a season-high 14 points to go along with a career-high seven rebounds, while...
Markowski powers Huskers past Alcorn State
The North Platte men's basketball team taking on Barton on Nov. 14, 2023.
Knights fall just short against Cougars
Knights lose a close game to the Cougars
Barton vs North Platte men's basketball highlights
North Platte High School athletes of national signing day after signing their letters of intent...
Area athletes participate in national high school signing day