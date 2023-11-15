SPVA names 2023 volleyball all-conference teams

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Platte Valley Association Conference has named its 2023 volleyball all-conference teams.

First Team

Emma Hall, Sr, Hershey

Landree McNair, Jr, Chase County

Libby Cole, Jr, Perkins County

Riley Rusher, So, Chase County

Kailee Potts, Sr, Perkins County

Gracyn Elfeldt, Jr, Sutherland

Second Team

Brooklyn Mohrman, Sr, Bridgeport

Grace Dean, Sr, Bridgeport

Jensen Becher, Sr, St. Pat’s

Tristan Nordhausen, Sr, Chase County

Aubrey Watts, Jr, Bridgeport

Reese Fleck, Jr, St. Pat’s

