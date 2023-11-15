SPVA names 2023 volleyball all-conference teams
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Platte Valley Association Conference has named its 2023 volleyball all-conference teams.
First Team
Emma Hall, Sr, Hershey
Landree McNair, Jr, Chase County
Libby Cole, Jr, Perkins County
Riley Rusher, So, Chase County
Kailee Potts, Sr, Perkins County
Gracyn Elfeldt, Jr, Sutherland
Second Team
Brooklyn Mohrman, Sr, Bridgeport
Grace Dean, Sr, Bridgeport
Jensen Becher, Sr, St. Pat’s
Tristan Nordhausen, Sr, Chase County
Aubrey Watts, Jr, Bridgeport
Reese Fleck, Jr, St. Pat’s
