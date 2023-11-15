Voters recall Dundy County Sheriff

BENKELMAN, Neb. (KSNB) - By a decisive margin, voters in Dundy County Tuesday decided to recall Sheriff CJ Smith.

The McCook Gazette newspaper reported the vote was 712-63.

Smith was elected in 2022, but was not a Nebraska certified law enforcement officer at the time. State law allows for a non-certified person to be elected sheriff, but requires that they receive training and earn certification within eight months. Smith failed to get certified.

The Gazette quoted one of Smith’s opponents, who cited a “pattern of deliberate omissions, falsifications, or misrepresentations” on his part. Smith was also accused of sexual harassment.

Smith has also filed a lawsuit against the state and Dundy County in an effort to keep his job.

Dundy County is located in southwest Nebraska.

